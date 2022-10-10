Brian Noonan hosts a 3 hour edition of “WTMJ Nights” and he begins with talking about the hearings of Darrell Brooks and the chaos ensuing with the trial everyone is watching in Wisconsin. A new epiphany for Brian occurs today when he is given the “Senior Discount” without being asked at a local fast food restaurant. The spirit of Halloween is in the air and Brian is joined by his good friend, Craig Collins in the 8 o’clock hour to discuss whether it is appropriate to dress your pooch up for Halloween. You can find the full show in the player above, now!