To say tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras is historic would be an understatement! It’s the final show originating from Radio City and the final show for Scott at WTMJ. This is one you’ll want to listen to from start to finish as he takes calls from listeners about their most memorable on-air moments in the last 75 years of WTMJ Radio. Then, Scott’s joined by a myriad of radio voices, past and present, who all spent time inside the Capitol Drive studios. Don’t miss the likes of Gene Mueller, Erik Bilstad, Steve Wexler, Justin Garcia, Greg “Pancake” Hill, and a special in-studio appearance by Charlie Sykes! What a way to close out 75 years at historic Radio City and you’ve got a front row seat to it all.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!