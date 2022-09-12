In honor of the first weekend of NFL football in the rearview mirror, it’s a full three-hour overreaction edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras as it’s time to overreact to anything and everything in the news today! Then, a spontaneous shower debate breaks out in the studio as the gang debates just exactly how long is too long to spend in the shower. Tonight’s show also includes some reflections on yesterday’s anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, and the coverage that was (or was not) present this year. Finally, the always entertaining 8 o’clock hour is devoted to memorable sports road trips spoiled by your team’s performance and a “Great Scott!” segment featuring some of the newest words added to the Miriam-Webster dictionary.

