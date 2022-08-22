Time to start your week and no better way to do that than with WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras! It all begins with one litmus test you can use to determine your degree of road rage and, as you’ll hear, Scott admits he has a case of it. Then, with the news that Dr. Tony Fauci will be leaving public service at the end of the year; his legacy can now be debated. How will you remember Fauci and his work, particularly with Coronavirus. In the 7:00 hour tonight, Scott is joined by several guests in the studio to help spread awareness about a very ugly disease still relatively new to the medical community. Listen as they discuss the disease of Ataxia and, most importantly, how you can help fight for a cure with them coming up in September. Finally, the show closes out with a “Great Scott!” nod to Sister Jean!

