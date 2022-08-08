Brian Noonan fills in for Scott Warras on a 3-hour edition of WTMJ Nights. New legislation in North Carolina would allow for AR-15’s to be placed in select school counties in the state. The CDC seems to be loosening their guidelines on the COVID-19 Pandemic, what does it mean for the future of the virus? Brian is also joined by Melissa Ward of Wisconsin’s Irish Fest to discuss the annual festival and the new things to expect from the event. A Broadway review, Pete Davidson, and questionable parenting tactics, all of this and more, commercial free, on WTMJ Nights!