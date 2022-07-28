This Thursday edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras begins with lottery fever.

We turn to the listeners of the show to pick the winning numbers for the Mega Millions ticket Scott intends to purchase — fingers crossed!

From there, it’s a discussion about the one activity that you enjoy even while most others around you hate it.

For Scott, it’s a trip the dentist. How about you?

Then, the second hour includes some very intriguing information on the formation of a new political party in the U.S.

It’s comprised of many former Republicans and Democrats who are sick and tired of the two-party system.

Could this actually be feasible?

Scott explains how one key approach might just allow this to gain traction.

Finally, some thoughts on the passing of a WW2 hero and a “Great Scott!” for the ages round out the show.



You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!