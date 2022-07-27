It’s the first WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras of the week and it kicks off with, arguably, the political gaffe of the primary campaign season! Scott shares the audio of Mandela Barnes accepting Alex Lasry’s endorsement only to name drop the wrong Republican he is trying to defeat. Then, when it comes to helping people move, what is the best thing about being the “helper” instead of the “mover”? Here’s a hint, it’s not completely unlike the best part of being a grandparent. Plus, while some may scoff, hear how the demise of the Choco Taco is tied to Milwaukee County’s Mitchell Park Domes — yes, you read that right! If anyone can connect the dots on that one, it’s Scott. Then, it’s time to pretend you’ve won the billion-dollar Mega Millions so what’s the very first luxury you buy for yourself?

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!