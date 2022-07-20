It’s a rather celebratory edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras as he spends some of tonight’s show reflecting back on the events of one year ago tonight. First, however, it’s a discussion about how and why there is a societal uptick in pets (dogs) accompanying their owners into public venues, such as stores. It’s a practice that only a decade ago would’ve been thought to be wholly inappropriate and yet here in 2022 it’s as common as ever — and not slowing down. As for the night’s celebration, it’s all about the one-year anniversary of the Bucks winning the NBA Championship. The WTMJ Nights audience shares their most vivid memories from July 20, 2021, and Scott chats with the Bucks Radio Network’s Justin Garcia for his reflections on the historic night. Then, to cap it off, a very special “Great Scott!” that takes you back to the final moments of that memorable Game 6.

