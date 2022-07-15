It’s another pre-game to the pre-game show edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras as he takes you up to Brewers Baseball!

Tonight’s show features a tempered message about the celebrating going on regarding the GOP Convention news late this afternoon and a fundamental problem with the handwringing over the Summerfest attendance numbers.

Plus, a spontaneous soccer debate breaks out between Scott and news anchor Jasper Appleton over why the sport just cannot take hold in the U.S. as it has in every other nation around the world.

Throw in some tipping etiquette talk and some Friday food fun and you’ve got the perfect way to end your week!



You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!