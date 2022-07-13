Welcome to this Buck Moon edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras! Nobody covers lunar phenomenon like Scott and so there’s no way tonight’s supermoon is going to pass without a mention. Then, from the moon to money. Have you experienced “guilt tipping” pressure? It’s a very real thing in society and, as technology grows, it will only get more prevalent. It’s time to have a conversation on how best to deal with “guilt tipping”. Tonight’s show also compiles a list of the most common sights in a political ad. We’ve all seen enough of them in our lifetime to recognize the hallmarks of a campaign commercial. From the factory tour to the scenic neighborhood walk, what’s on your list? Plus, Scott commemorates National French Fries Day in America and pokes a little fun at a public service announcement aimed at the residents of New York City.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!