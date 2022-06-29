How do you politely handle being stuck in a group text chain when you don’t know anyone else in the conversation? That’s how Scott kicks off tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights. He needs your help and advice! The show also includes some thoughts on the January 6th congressional hearings and one question that Scott believes ought to echo through the minds of all Americans. Then, it’s a spirited discussion about movies so bad that you walked out of the theater! Plenty of listeners weigh in on that and share some rather awkward stories of what led them to walk out on a film. What’s yours?

