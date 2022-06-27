It’s been too long since the last edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras and so this three-hour show does not disappoint! While it starts off with Scott finding himself having to explain the history of the Q-Tip, it quickly morphs into “Tales of Adolescent Foolishness” and the injuries sustained from them. But, as entertaining as that is, this particular edition of the show may forever go down as the night that Scott first spoke to a nudist. Yes, you read that correctly. The organizer of this past weekend’s “Milwaukee Naked Bike Ride” offers some context on the event and some insight on being…well…naked! This is one conversation you’ll never forget. Plus, a very much needed rendition of “Tell Me Somethin’ Good” where the audience comes through in a big way and some summer movie chatter after Scott endured a painful flick at the theater recently.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!