No better way to get your week(nights) started than with a full three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights! Scott kicks it off with some “automotive chatter” regarding the popularity of tinted windows on vehicles nowadays (why exactly?) and the propensity he and others have for running the gas tank down to ‘E’. Then, have you noticed the size of packaging slowly shrinking? Well, there’s a name for it and it’s even apparently impacting Oreo cookies. Plus, with Father’s Day coming up this weekend, what guides you on your gift-giving? All that, plus some more food fun in the 8:00 hour and a “Great Scott!” that pays homage to the passing of a legendary Seinfeld character.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — right here!