The Brewers have a night off and that means Scott Warras has a three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights for you to kick off your week! Looking ahead to Thursday’s 1/6 congressional hearing, do you recall the last time proceedings were carried in primetime? Whether it’s this particular topic or another one, what is the #1 issue that gets you fired up? For Scott, it’s the topic of student loan forgiveness and he reveals two more reasons this is not the way to go for President Biden. Then, tapping into some music, it’s a look back at a rough performance by Rod Stewart at Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee celebration and a Beatles-themed “Great Scott!” to cap off the night.

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — right here!