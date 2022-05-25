How much can Scott Warras jam-pack into a one-hour edition of WTMJ Nights? Plenty! The audio of the day comes from Beto O’Rourke when he chose to crash the press conference in Uvalde, Texas, which was being held by Governor Abbott and other officials. Then, Scott makes good on his word by giving his review of Arby’s venture into the world of burgers and their brand new “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger”. Finally, the 60-minute extravaganza is capped off with a “Great Scott!” that includes a new Guinness World Record for a paper airplane toss, a helium shortage causing problems for a college football tradition, and more.

