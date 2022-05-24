With the news of another mass shooting in the country, this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, tonight’s show is simply an open forum. Scott talks through the events and emotions of the day and then takes your calls on what you are thinking and feeling. Often fighting back tears, the WTMJ Nights audience shares their thoughts on this senseless tragedy and discusses how parents are addressing this with their own young children tonight. Plus, hear directly from President Joe Biden as he addresses the nation from the White House on today’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas.



You can listen to the full show — commercial free — right here.