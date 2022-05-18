A rare three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and Scott Warras kicks it off with some self-reflection, literally and figuratively! Why is it that we view ourselves differently in a mirror than we do when seeing a photograph or a video of us? Call Scott crazy, but there is something to this, right?!

Then, with graduation season upon us, it’s time to offer up some advice for the young men and women walking across stages and receiving diplomas this time of year. No matter how old you are or how long ago you graduated, there is some pearl of wisdom that you can share with the graduates of 2022. Scott takes your calls and texts.

Plus, it’s time to put a bow on the Milwaukee Bucks season. Scott is joined by Bucks Radio Network Studio Host Justin Garcia to offer a postmortem on the recently completed season and look ahead too. What possible changes might come to the team this offseason? Justin explains how some tweaking on the fringes might solve some of the team’s postseason issues that were exposed against Boston.

Finally, as is customary, Scott caps off the show with “Great Scott!”. Tonight, it includes the reason why we never see a TV character utter the word “good-bye” when speaking on a telephone, the reason why Texans need to check their pool noodles this summer, and how one fast-food customer plans to take McDonald’s and Wendy’s to court over claims of false advertising.

Sit back, relax, and listen to the full show — commercial free — right here!