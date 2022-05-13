Only one “WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras” this week, so let’s make it count! How do you deal with that incredibly annoying fan sitting next to you at a game? Scott shares the story of his evening next to a particularly over-the-top Celtics’ fan at Fiserv Forum and needs some help with how to better handle the situation.

He also runs through a list of the top lies that people tell on their resumes. Why do people even bother lying on them? And how do they ever expect to get away with it once they arrive at the interview stage?

Then (drum roll, please) it’s NFL schedule release night so Scott’s contractually obligated to go through the ridiculously absurd ritual of rolling through each game and predicting the Packers’ record. Mark the tape and hold his feet to the fire come January!

All that, plus some historic cycle-themed crosstalk with Brewers Weekly Host Matt Pauley and you’ll enjoy this edition of WTMJ Nights.

Listen to the full show, commercial free right here!