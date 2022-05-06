A very special edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras — the birthday boy! But isn’t it moms that deserve most recognition on our birthday? After all, Scott reveals just how long his mom was in labor and some of the other mothers in the audience share their stories of lengthy labor as well. (Here’s a hint, 26 hours is the time to beat).

Then, turning attention to college age kids, Scott reveals a very eye-popping survey result about just how much money first year college graduates expect to make in comparison to reality. He explores what’s behind this misguided fiscal mindset and who, or what, is to blame?

The second half of the show begins with a Chicago-themed edition of “Punchlines” and the news that our neighbors to the south will be canning their own water. Scott provides the setup, and you provide the punchline!

Throw in yet another questionable campaign ad this election cycle as the focus of “Great Scott!” and some always entertaining crosstalk with Brewers Weekly Host Matt Pauley, and you have a jam-packed Thursday edition of the show.

Listen to the full show, commercial free, right here!