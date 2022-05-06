No Bucks or Brewers broadcast? No problem! Scott Warras handles a rare three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights by starting with the city of Milwaukee’s new attempt at cracking down on reckless driving. As Scott explains, “tow, baby, tow” is a pretty good start at least. Then, with the news out of Green Bay that a major soccer match is headed to Lambeau Field later this year, just how big a deal is this? It’s time to educate the non soccer fans out there on the enormity of this announcement. We also play a little “Virtual Basketball” with Scott needing to up his game and break a losing skid, but is ‘David from Wauwatosa’ willing to go down easily? Finally, Scott details a rather frustrating purchase mix-up at the grocery store over the weekend, but don’t blame him for it!

