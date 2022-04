It wasn’t an easy off-season, but nonetheless, we have baseball on deck!

In this segment, Scott is joined by WTMJ’s very own, Matt Pauley to discuss the latest and most recent news for the Brewers! Are they the favorites in the NL Central? Can they surpass their win total from last season, and finally will we see Christian Yelich back in his old form?

Tune in and listen to the full segment, commercial free!