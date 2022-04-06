Ladies and gentlemen, after a long, adventurous month, the people of WTMJ Nights have spoken and we have a champion in the “Bracket of Annoyance”! Take a look below and see the results of the bracket and tune in and hear who is the WTMJ Nights most annoying thing!
“SUCKY SIXTEEN”
Covid-19 (66%) def. Paper Cuts (34%)
Joe Biden (71%) def. Talking Too Loudly On Nature Trails (29%)
Bad Grammar (64%) def. Blocking The Baggage Claim At The Airport (36%)
People Who Are Easily Annoyed (54%) def. Trying To Pull A Full Garbage Bag Out of The Can (46%)
Entitled Bicyclists (60%) def. Radio Show Callers That Ramble (40%)
Drivers That Don’t Know How To Merge (59%) def. Joe Buck & Troy Aikman (41%)
Spam Phone Calls (52%) def. Not Picking Up After Your Dog (48%)
Parking Too Close To Me (52%) def. Chewing With Food In Your Mouth (48%)
“HATED EIGHT”
Covid-19 (74%) def. People Who Are Easily Annoyed (26%)
Joe Biden (67%) def. Drivers That Don’t Know How To Merge (33%)
Parking Too Close To Me (58%) def. Entitled Bicyclists (42%)
Spam Phone Calls (80%) def. Bad Grammar (20%)
“FRUSTRATING FOUR”
#1 Covid-19 (70%) def. #4 Parking Too Close To Me (30%)
#3 Spam Phone Calls (52%) def. #2 Joe Biden (48%)
“TICKED OFF TWO”
#3 Spam Phone Calls (52%) def. #1 Covid-19 (48%)
WTMJ Nights Bracket of Annoyance 2022 Champion: SPAM PHONE CALLS!
