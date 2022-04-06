It’s been a few days but WTMJ Nights is back!

On this show, Scott is behind the mic and has plenty to discuss – a jam-packed show!

First, a winner and a champion in our “Bracket of Annoyance” is announced! Who won and are you shocked by the results? Listen to who is the champion of the people!

Also, how bad was the turnout in votes for the Milwaukee Mayoral election? Did you get our and vote in the election? Have you seen the numbers for the voter turnout? It’s something worth discussing and you will hear Scott’s take on it! And, finally, we have baseball! WTMJ’s Matt Pauley joins the show to get ready for the Brewers! Is this team ready for a World Series? Can they get over the hump! Hear what Matt thinks of this team and hear his predications! Tune in!

Enjoy the full show, commercial free! Enjoy!

A champion is crowned

Even more pathetic than you realize

Happy baseball new year!