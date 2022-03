A ladies night on Wednesday! Tune in as Jane Matenaer and Carole Caine are in for Scott Warras!

The ladies are brining the fire and are asking the tough questions tonight – What is your go-to drink and do you have a fun or crazy pet story? Hear the ladies share some of their drinks and stories as well as breaking down the latest headlines! Callers and texters share theirs and much fun is certainly had! Tune in and enjoy!

Listen to the full show, commercial free, right here!