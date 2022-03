You have tuned in and some of you have voted.

The time is now, the final four is the WTMJ Nights “Bracket of Annoyance” is revealed. Who is seeded where? Who is facing who? You can still vote on the 620 WTMJ twitter page!

Tune in to this segment to hear the latest news in our bracket! Don’t miss it!

🚨 FRUSTRATING FOUR 🚨



The WTMJ Nights "Bracket of Annoyance" is down to the final four! Vote NOW for the winner to advance to the "Frustrating Four"!



The one seed is taking on the four seed!



Which one is more annoying?? Let your voice be heard – VOTE NOW!!#WTMJNights — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) March 28, 2022