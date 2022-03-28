Happy Monday! Monday’s are happy, right??

They are when Scott is behind the mic! On today’s show, Scott starts out by revealing the latest news in the WTMJ Nights “Bracket of Annoyance”! Who is seeded where and who is playing who? Listen to the start of the show to hear the latest update as we clinch closer to crowning a champion of Annoyance!

Plus, did you watch the Oscars like the rest of the world? You probably heard there was some type of tussle. Scott is breaking it down and taking calls about other award show mishaps.

Finally, Scott takes on yet another virtual basketball opponent. Can he extend his win streak?

Listen to the full show and vote below in our "Bracket of Annoyance"!

The reveal of the “Frustrating Four”

