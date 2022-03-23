In this segment, WTMJ Night’s host, Scott Warras was joined by new, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Men’s Head basketball coach, Bart Lundy!

During the interview, the new head coach dove into the way he plans to approach the program, how he will lead and why fans should be excited to head to games next season. Also, hear how he plans to implement his style of play and his past city of Milwaukee ties! Plus hear who his biggest influence was so far and the new head coach even throws a vote in the WTMJ Night’s “Bracket of Annoyance”!

Lundy, who previously coached at Queens University in North Carolina, maintained high success, posting an overall record of 30-4 this past season, leading his team to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh year in a row this season, advancing all the way to the Southeast Regional Championship game. Lundy exists Queen University as the winningest coach in school history. Coach Lundy will become the eight head coach since the school moved to division one in 1990.

You can listen to the full segment, commercial free, right here!