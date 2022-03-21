Happy Monday! The weekend has come and gone and now, Scott is back in the chair breaking down the latest news and notes!

On today’s show, Scott starts out breaking down the results from over the weekend with the WTMJ Night’s “Bracket of Annoyance.” Find out who won and who is heading home!

Plus, what mascot is ugly? Which one is not? Scott breaks down the list of the most and least liked mascots throughout college sorts. Did your school make one of the lists? Find out!

Catch the full, commercial-free episode right here!

Great Scott: The most & least liked college mascots

Round one winners in the “Bracket of Annoyance”