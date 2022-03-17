On today’s show, things took a wild turn that none of us could predict.

Scott opens the show announcing the winners of the previous rounds for the “Bracket of Annoyance.” Find out who lost and who is moving on.

During the first segment, breaking news broke, as Packers traded all-pro wide receiver, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Scott is joined by WTMJ’s own, Greg Matzek for wall-to-wall coverage. The guys are joined by Packer insiders, Rob Demovsky and Jason Wilde to break it down!

Listen to the full episodes & interviews right here:

Jason Wilde and Rob Demovsky break it down