It’s March Madness — Nights style!

Back after the weekend and Scott is building a bracket — But it’s not your ordinary March madness, it’s a tournament of annoyances. Tune in as he fields texts and calls to help fill it out. Plus, hear where you can get gas the cheapest!

Also included in today’s show, did someone really pay over $500,000, YES, over $500,000 dollars for Tom Brady’s football of his “last touchdown” pass? What is your take on it? Plus, what was your favorite school moment? There’s a few that came to mind for us, but others may surprise you!

Listen here to the commercial free, full episode!

WTMJ Nights introduces “The Bracket of Annoyances”