Another full edition of WTMJ Nights that without commercials, boils down to a quick forty-five minutes of pure entertainment curated just for your ears.

The episode starts out with the drawing of the first two match-ups in the WTMJ Night’s “Bracket of Annoyance”. Who is facing off with who? The text line opens up and Scott takes in the votes for round one! Plus, a loose turkey on I-94?!

Plus, more daylight? News out of this afternoon could mean more daylight, forever! Are you a fan? Also, what is your take on RSVP’ing to events? Scott takes a spin on his take and fields a few callers to help him figure it out!

It’s a classic edition of WTMJ Nights. The full episode is available right here, commercial-free!

Bidding farewell to Greg “Pancake” Hill