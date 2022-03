Temper your enthusiasm there, Tony.

Just before the show, Governor Tony Evers sent out a press release that had quite the attention getting opening line.

It read: Hell yes.

Exactly like that. No more. Certainly no less.

To show our enthusiasm for the press release, we talk (with our inside voices) about how Tony really showed his character while talking about redistricting. Grab your plain, vanilla ice cream in a very protective dish and give us a Hell Yes.

Full segment right here: