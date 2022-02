Lately, it’s just been those kind of days.

Sure, there are a lot of these things that can bring us down during the day. Crappy weather. Gene Mueller retiring. Tensions overseas. So Scott Warras decided to do something about it on WTMJ Nights.

It’s easy to participate with. It doesn’t take much thinking. And hopefully, after all of it – it leaves a smile on your face.

It’s Tell Me Something Good! That’s it!

Cue the Chaka Kahn!