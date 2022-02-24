Happy Fat Thursday! Wait… Fat Thursday? Aren’t we too early? Apparently not…

That is just the start of this edition of WTMJ Nights with Kristin Brey at the helm. We first find out why Fat Thursday is only the beginning in the ‘fat’ celebrations of the season. We also talk Paczkis! There are some discrepancies on the pronunciation though. And what is the singular form!? A lot of knowledge dropped in the first few segments.

Kirstin also covers a kid who was straight up bribed by his mom to stay off social media until his 18th birthday. He started when he was 12. Was the prize worth the bribe? Speaking of prizes! We have none, but that doesn’t stop Kristin from an impromptu spelling bee! All after a discussion about field trips that takes everyone down memory lane.

The show you knew you needed! Belly up! Full episode available commercial free right here