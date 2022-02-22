The newest craze, it’s the Panchakarma Cleanse! As made famous by Aaron Rodgers.

Instead of falling into fads, which we are vehemently against on this program, Scott explores the other types of cleanses. Not only types, but benefits, results, and everything that a cleanse has to offer.

Listeners call in to give their personal experiences with cleanses and the positives and negatives that come with each.

Educational radio! Find your newest reason to (or not) to cleanse!

