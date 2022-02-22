Panchakarma, Rodgers or Russia, apartment hunting, and more. Why, it could only be on WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras!

A full show that has everything from information on cleanses and all the different kinds and the results they garner. Plus, when it comes down to Aaron Rodgers’ decision or the Russia / Ukraine situation, which do you care more about?

Also, Scott is putting out feelers to possibly moving apartments. In his time of moving to and from different buildings, he has his own set of observations that he must make before judging if a building is fit enough to be his new resident. Listeners weigh in with suggestions of their own.

All of this, plus Virtual Basketball, Mitt Romney’s “I told you so” moment, and so much more. Where else can you get this diverse set up of content? Nowhere else is the answer! Good thing you found us here, on WTMJ Nights!

Full show, commercial free can be heard right here