The Big 10 conference officially handed down punishments for the scrum that occurred on Sunday afternoon following the Wisconsin Badgers’ 77-63 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

During the postgame handshake, Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard got into a disagreement, putting it lightly, with Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard. As video shows, Greg Gard’s was put on coach Howard arms to get him to stop to discuss something that happened in the game. It is believed the discussion was related to the late timeout that Gard took while the game was already out of reach.

As Scott Warras began WTMJ Nights, the news broke of the punishments to both coaches and some players handed down by the Big 10 conference. Scott was surprised that Gard didn’t receive any suspension for his part in the altercation. He opened up the thought to callers and they weighed in on if the Big 10 handed down the correct punishments.

Listen to the segment, with callers of all different perspectives compiled together available right here.