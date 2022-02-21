Despite a few tumultuous experiences with his favorite restaurant, Scott Warras has felt that the universe has finally heard him. If not the universe, than the CEO of Burger King.

In what is being called Mission Cirtical: Reclaiming the flame, Burger King is creating a new effort in order to try to save their brand. Steps include marketing ‘The Whooper’ better, making them easier to make for employees, and so much more. Will it be enough for Scott to return?

Listen to the entire Great Scott: Reclaim the flame version, right here!