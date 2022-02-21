The first WTMJ Nights edition of the week begins as news is developing about possibly the biggest story of the weekend. On Sunday, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team beat the Michigan Wolverines. During the post game handshake, a bit of a scuffle broke out that stemmed from a discussion between head coaches Greg Gard and Juwan Howard. Well, the scuffle quickly turned into a scrum, and then a fight.

Punishments from the Big 10 conference were handed out right as we went on the air. Scott has his own opinion of the punishments, and asks if the Big 10 got it right.

Also in this episode, our favorite pneumonic devices, cross talk with Justin Garcia, and a Great Scott that just might bring Scott back out of fast-food free agency. Full show, commercial free can be heard right here!

Should Gard have been suspended?

Great Scott! Reclaim the flame!