Happy National Drink Wine Day! What better way to celebrate than with Denise Thomas who is in for Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights!

In the spirit of National Drink Wine Day, Denise further justifies how good of a day this can be given the health benefits that red wine can give a person.

Also, with Valentine’s Day in the past, Denise gets personal, on behalf of her “friend”, and talks about the struggles that can come with those who were single this Valentine’s Day. Denise also talks breakups, coping with that breakup, and discusses the varying differences of how people handle breakups differently.

All of this, plus we get a very detailed few segments of what a snow squall is, because it hit the Milwaukee area during the show.

