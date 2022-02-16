Yes, the most breaking, immediate, need-to-know news regarding Aaron Rodgers is here!

Amidst rumors and rumblings regarding the relationship of Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley, it was confirmed today that the engagement is officially called off, and they both will continue to lead their life without remaining together.

A break up that has shaken the state of Wisconsin, and especially us at WTMJ Nights to our core. So, we show our defense mechanisms and instead, turn the topic into an impromptu version of punchlines!

There are some doubts at first, but the listeners and texters came through with flying colors.

