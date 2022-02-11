It’s WTMJ Nights with Denise Thomas at the helm ready to roll for a full edition of the show!

The show begins, and gains momentum, behind the alarmingly rising homicide numbers in our city of Milwaukee. Denise elaborates on the numbers of homicides which are on the rise, and cites the number of ways we can start to make an impact to try to bring these numbers down. From reform of juvenile punishments, to schools, to jobs, to economic health, there are plenty of variables to point to. Denise also suggests that we should take a note out of nearby cities where numbers of violent cases are dropping, citing examples from Indianapolis.

Also, talk of the Super Bowl, the performers of past and present, and she shares a memorable story from her experience back from a former NBA All Star event.

Plus, a feel good Friday story that will get you (especially parents) into a mood to hug your kids and never let go.

