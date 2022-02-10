A lot of work to get done in a short, but impactful version of WTMJ Nights!

The program begins talking about the most pressing issue impacting the community of Wauwatosa. Gobble Gobble folks, it’s a big one.

Also, another chapter in the spicy versions of WTMJ Nights Taste Tests! Scott’s delicate palate is put to the test up against the likes of Taco Bell’s Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos.

And finally, the final chapter in WTMJ’s Cubicle Conundrum, we announce a winner and grant that winner the official title of proprietor of the (soon-to-be) former cubicle of Gene Mueller.

Litsten to the entire show, commercial free right here!

