Another edition of WTMJ Nights and on this night, Brian Noonan has taken up the duty of hosting the big show!

The program starts by Brian sharing of a pretty tough day he had at his day job. It involves a classroom, a third grader, and a punch. So, not the best day for our guy Noonan. He then asks, what is the worst day you had at work? The people deliver.

Also in this show, a consideration from the powers that be, to eliminate mask mandates in schools. What are the pros and cons? Callers weigh in.

And how are your Valentine’s Day plans coming? Any romantic movies lined up for the big day? See if you picked the same movie as the state of Wisconsin did in a recent poll.

