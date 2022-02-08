One of the most interesting movies of the Summer of 2021 was snubbed at this year’s Oscars. A movie that anyone familiar with WTMJ Nights knows very well. It’s Nicholas Cage’s provocative, artsy, swine based drama, PIG!

Back in August, we were joined by Onmilwaukee.com movie critic Matt Mueller who, at the time, called PIG the best movie he had seen all year. Was he surprised by the Oscars shoving PIG’s snout in the dirt? Even snubbing Nick Cage for Best Actor?

Matt spontaneously joins Scott to explain what is happening.

Listen to the full segment right here.