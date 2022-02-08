Scott Warras in the captain’s chair for another edition of WTMJ Nights!

The Cubicle Conundrum continues! To add another chapter to the “who-gets-Gene-Mueller’s-cubicle” saga. This time, Scott asks input from his teammates! His coworkers, people he thinks will side with him. Find out if loyalty truly pays. It is also around this time when we update everyone on the poll (that is still open!)

Also, Scott talks about the Oscars, who announced their nominations earlier today. He goes through the list, and we note one very big omission from the list. A movie that we covered extensively this summer. In fact, we consult our movie expert, Matt Mueller to get his thoughts on the snub of the year! Although, Scott did say he saw it coming…

Plus, Virtual Basketball, Great Scott! And so much more.

It’s WTMJ Nights! Full episode, commercial-free can be heard right here

WTMJ Cubicle Conundrum – The Office Speaks

Called it! No Oscar for Pig