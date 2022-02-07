With just weeks left in Gene Mueller’s illustrious career at Radio City, his office cubicle is already up for grabs. In fact, it seems like it has already been claimed, rather assigned? Soon-to-be newest host of the Morning News program on WTMJ, Vince Vitrano has already been assigned Gene’s former desk. (Reminder: Gene has not yet retired) Of course, Scott learned all of this minutes before the show! So, he decides to dedicate his time to get to the bottom of it.

There’s some explaining to do on so many parts. Mainly, the part of the person who basically gifted Vince the cubicle; Assistant Program Director, Rachel Frye!

We put up a poll. We go to the source. But something tells us, this is only the beginning.

It’s the Radio City Cubicle Conundrum – Part 1.