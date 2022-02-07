One of our WTMJ Nights family members went viral over the weekend!

Frequent listener and texter of the show Lora from Las Vegas was, not only in attendance for the 2022 Pro Bowl, not only a person who made it onto the national television broadcast of the game, but she also grabbed a selfie with Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur while he coached the NFC team in the Pro Bowl. And to top it all off, she was the subject of the Packers Twitter & Instagram post of grabbing a photo with Coach LaFleur.

Lora used the momentum of her new fame to join the program and describe what it was like catching selfies with the coach!

Listen to Lora’s 2nd most famous debut right here!