A very rare 3-hour edition of the program on a Monday! And boy, does Scott come out swinging.

A little backstory, the way that the cubicle arrangement at Radio City is set up, Scott Warras’ cubicle is right next to Gene Mueller’s. Well, with just weeks left in Gene’s illustrious career here at Radio City, his cubicle is being eyed as the next spot that is up for grabs. Well, minutes before the show, Scott learned that the desk has already been assigned to someone else! This is the first domino to fall in what we are calling; WTMJ’s Cubicle Conundrum – Part 1:

Also, talk of the Olympics is back, and Scott still isn’t getting into it like he once did. Any advice? Is there a reason as to why that is? Why do people even like the Olympics? Well, its less about glory than it is, defeat.

Plus, Scott discusses the Pro Bowl, to which WTMJ Nights had a connection at, a Great Scott that includes a very desperate college basketball team, a co-kidnapping, and no more testing for MLB!

WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras! Full episode, commercial-free right here!

Lora from Vegas meets Matt from Green Bay