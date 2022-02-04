Kristin Brey is back! A full edition of WTMJ Nights. This show begins discussing the battle of the billionaires. Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife Makenzie Scott are at a bidding war, sort of. Bidding for the most charitable donations. Moral of the story: The Uber-rich are just like us; petty as can be.

Later in the show, Kristin talks about something she is very familiar with; humor! Yes, professors have created a humor quiz! An extensive questionnaire which Kristin takes on the air to find out where she falls on the humor scale.

Also included, the grossest words in the English language, tips for a Polar Plunge and so much more!

